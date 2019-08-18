Reviewing Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)’s and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s results

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 19 0.25 N/A 1.66 13.91 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 19 1.92 N/A 5.07 1.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific Holdings Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has beta of -0.24 which is 124.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.5% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 2.49% 11.72% 19.36% 39.25% 32.83% 62.62% BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust -16.51% -36.13% -50.15% -59.33% -64.46% -54.67%

For the past year Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has -54.67% weaker performance.

Summary

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust beats Par Pacific Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. This segment operates 37 kiosks, snack shops, or convenience stores. The Logistics segment owns and operates refined products terminals, pipelines, and a single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, as well as the neighboring islands of Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. This segment also operates trucking business that distribute gasoline and road diesel to the final point of sale. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.