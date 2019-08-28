Reviewing Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)’s and Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s results

Since Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) are part of the Specialty Eateries industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International Inc. 47 1.05 N/A -0.60 0.00 Potbelly Corporation 7 0.25 N/A -1.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Papa John’s International Inc. and Potbelly Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International Inc. 0.00% 6.2% -3.1% Potbelly Corporation 0.00% -25.2% -11.9%

Volatility & Risk

Papa John’s International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.44 beta. Potbelly Corporation’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

Papa John’s International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Potbelly Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Papa John’s International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Potbelly Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Papa John’s International Inc. and Potbelly Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Potbelly Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Papa John’s International Inc.’s upside potential is 8.33% at a $54.6 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Papa John’s International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.8% of Potbelly Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 19% of Papa John’s International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Potbelly Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Papa John’s International Inc. -1.22% -1.24% -13.71% 5.41% 5.61% 11.58% Potbelly Corporation -9.76% -15.62% -51.96% -51.96% -65.9% -48.32%

For the past year Papa John’s International Inc. had bullish trend while Potbelly Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Papa John’s International Inc. beats Potbelly Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, it operated 5,097 Papa JohnÂ’s restaurants, including 744 company-owned and 4,353 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. As of December 25, 2016, the company operated 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia, including 411 company operated shops and 30 franchisees operated shops; and 13 international franchised shops, including 11 shops in the Middle East, 1 shop in the United Kingdom, and 1 shop in Canada. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.