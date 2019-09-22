Reviewing Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)’s and Its Competitors results

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is a company in the Specialty Eateries industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Papa John’s International Inc. has 94.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.88% institutional ownership for its peers. 19% of Papa John’s International Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.15% of all Specialty Eateries companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Papa John’s International Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International Inc. 0.00% 6.20% -3.10% Industry Average 3.62% 9.83% 6.60%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Papa John’s International Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International Inc. N/A 48 0.00 Industry Average 383.12M 10.59B 56.77

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Papa John’s International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 5.67 5.33 2.45

Papa John’s International Inc. presently has an average price target of $59.14, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. As a group, Specialty Eateries companies have a potential upside of 45.69%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Papa John’s International Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Papa John’s International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Papa John’s International Inc. -1.22% -1.24% -13.71% 5.41% 5.61% 11.58% Industry Average 2.25% 7.41% 20.64% 27.44% 27.75% 36.98%

Liquidity

Papa John’s International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Papa John’s International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.98 and has 0.87 Quick Ratio. Papa John’s International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Papa John’s International Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.44 shows that Papa John’s International Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Papa John’s International Inc.’s peers are 20.67% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

Papa John’s International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Papa John’s International Inc.’s rivals beat Papa John’s International Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, it operated 5,097 Papa JohnÂ’s restaurants, including 744 company-owned and 4,353 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.