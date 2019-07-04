Reviewing Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX)’s and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s results

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 15 4.72 N/A 0.81 18.05 Yuma Energy Inc. N/A 3.76 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Yuma Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Yuma Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 7.2% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -20.1%

Volatility & Risk

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Yuma Energy Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Yuma Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Yuma Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Yuma Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 1.52% -5.3% -7.62% -16.85% -31.01% -5.42% Yuma Energy Inc. 4.31% 62.11% 167.77% 1.63% -37% 99.93%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has -5.42% weaker performance while Yuma Energy Inc. has 99.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats Yuma Energy Inc.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.