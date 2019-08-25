Reviewing Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX)’s and Its Peers results

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has 59.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8.00% 5.20% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. N/A 14 18.34 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. had bearish trend while Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s rivals have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s rivals are 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s peers beat Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.