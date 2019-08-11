Reviewing Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX)’s and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 2.94 N/A 0.64 18.34 Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.37 N/A 2.35 1.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gulfport Energy Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s current beta is 0.54 and it happens to be 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Gulfport Energy Corporation has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17

Meanwhile, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s consensus target price is $8.13, while its potential upside is 147.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 0% respectively. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 1.3% are Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was less bearish than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.