Reviewing Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX)’s and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s results

Both Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 4.32 N/A 0.64 18.34 Devon Energy Corporation 29 0.93 N/A 1.16 23.28

Table 1 highlights Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Devon Energy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Devon Energy Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5%

Risk & Volatility

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s current beta is 0.54 and it happens to be 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation is 126.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.26 beta.

Liquidity

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Devon Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

Meanwhile, Devon Energy Corporation’s average price target is $37.29, while its potential upside is 65.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Devon Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81% Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. had bearish trend while Devon Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.