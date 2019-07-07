Reviewing Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX)’s and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s results

Both Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 15 4.69 N/A 0.81 18.05 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0.29 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 7.2% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.46 beta indicates that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Approach Resources Inc. has a 2.78 beta which is 178.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival Approach Resources Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average price target of Approach Resources Inc. is $0.4, which is potential 21.95% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares and 69.9% of Approach Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.5% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 1.52% -5.3% -7.62% -16.85% -31.01% -5.42% Approach Resources Inc. -4.37% -30.84% -72.54% -82.49% -89.39% -67.88%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was less bearish than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats Approach Resources Inc.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.