Reviewing Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)’s and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s results

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.41 N/A 0.42 8.43 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.45 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 4.1% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 22.2% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.26 beta means Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s volatility is 74.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.49 beta which makes it 51.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.29% and an $5.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.4% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares and 88.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3.24% 2.04% 5.11% 2.13% 5.74% 15.51% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.63% -15.81% -7.18% -17.73% -46.29% 9.04%

For the past year Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. was more bullish than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beats Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.