Reviewing Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)’s and Its Peers results

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is a company in the Silver industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Pan American Silver Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.91% of all Silver’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Pan American Silver Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.74% of all Silver companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pan American Silver Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver Corp. 0.00% -0.20% -0.20% Industry Average 5.66% 6.10% 4.20%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Pan American Silver Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver Corp. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 27.76M 490.60M 77.11

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Pan American Silver Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.25 2.75

With average price target of $14.45, Pan American Silver Corp. has a potential downside of -23.02%. The competitors have a potential upside of 74.05%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Pan American Silver Corp. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pan American Silver Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pan American Silver Corp. -7.32% 21.23% 22.2% 3.19% -6.75% 4.04% Industry Average 0.00% 23.84% 33.62% 29.74% 22.83% 29.85%

For the past year Pan American Silver Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Pan American Silver Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Pan American Silver Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.36 Quick Ratio. Pan American Silver Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pan American Silver Corp.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Pan American Silver Corp. has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pan American Silver Corp.’s competitors are 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Pan American Silver Corp.’s peers beat Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the Huaron, Morococha, Alamo Dorado, La Colorada, Dolores, San Vicente, and Manantial Espejo mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.