Reviewing Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)’s and Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s results

This is a contrast between Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 3.12 10.54 Edison International 63 1.86 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pampa Energia S.A. and Edison International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pampa Energia S.A. and Edison International.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 6.4% Edison International 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Pampa Energia S.A.’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Edison International’s 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.16 beta.

Liquidity

Pampa Energia S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Edison International’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Pampa Energia S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edison International.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pampa Energia S.A. and Edison International.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Edison International 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, Edison International’s potential downside is -0.34% and its average price target is $73.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.7% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares and 88.1% of Edison International shares. Insiders held roughly 38% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Edison International’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43% Edison International 4.96% 11.15% 23.64% 33.51% 13.49% 31.3%

For the past year Pampa Energia S.A. has weaker performance than Edison International

Summary

Pampa Energia S.A. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Edison International.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.