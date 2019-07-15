Reviewing Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)’s and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED)’s results

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 1.77 13.05 Consolidated Edison Inc. 83 2.32 N/A 4.36 19.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pampa Energia S.A. and Consolidated Edison Inc. Consolidated Edison Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energia S.A. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Pampa Energia S.A.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 41% 5.7% Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.52 shows that Pampa Energia S.A. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s beta is 0.14 which is 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pampa Energia S.A. are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Consolidated Edison Inc. has 0.6 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pampa Energia S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pampa Energia S.A. and Consolidated Edison Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Consolidated Edison Inc. 3 3 0 2.50

Consolidated Edison Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $84.17 average target price and a -5.01% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.8% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.8% of Consolidated Edison Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 38% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Consolidated Edison Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. -2.24% -6.73% -39.18% -33.23% -55.94% -27.29% Consolidated Edison Inc. 1.88% 1.06% 9.87% 8.24% 11.59% 11.84%

For the past year Pampa Energia S.A. had bearish trend while Consolidated Edison Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Consolidated Edison Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Pampa Energia S.A.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.