Reviewing Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)’s and Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) and Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 1.77 13.05 Atlantica Yield plc 21 2.18 N/A 0.42 50.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pampa Energia S.A. and Atlantica Yield plc. Atlantica Yield plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pampa Energia S.A. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pampa Energia S.A.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Atlantica Yield plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) and Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 41% 5.7% Atlantica Yield plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Pampa Energia S.A.’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Atlantica Yield plc has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pampa Energia S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Atlantica Yield plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Atlantica Yield plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pampa Energia S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.8% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.6% of Atlantica Yield plc are owned by institutional investors. 38% are Pampa Energia S.A.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Atlantica Yield plc has 41.55% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. -2.24% -6.73% -39.18% -33.23% -55.94% -27.29% Atlantica Yield plc 4% 4.46% 19.51% 1.06% 5.03% 7.5%

For the past year Pampa Energia S.A. has -27.29% weaker performance while Atlantica Yield plc has 7.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Pampa Energia S.A. beats Atlantica Yield plc.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.