Reviewing Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)’s and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 3.12 10.54 American Electric Power Company Inc. 85 2.76 N/A 4.11 21.35

Demonstrates Pampa Energia S.A. and American Electric Power Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. American Electric Power Company Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energia S.A. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Pampa Energia S.A. is presently more affordable than American Electric Power Company Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pampa Energia S.A. and American Electric Power Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 6.4% American Electric Power Company Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Pampa Energia S.A.’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. American Electric Power Company Inc. on the other hand, has 0.13 beta which makes it 87.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pampa Energia S.A. Its rival American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Pampa Energia S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pampa Energia S.A. and American Electric Power Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s consensus target price is $87.33, while its potential downside is -0.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.5% of American Electric Power Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 38% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are American Electric Power Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43% American Electric Power Company Inc. -2.01% -0.36% 3.37% 13.8% 24.73% 17.49%

For the past year Pampa Energia S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Summary

American Electric Power Company Inc. beats Pampa Energia S.A. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.