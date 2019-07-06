Reviewing PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)’s and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)’s results

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 28 0.00 N/A 0.73 38.44 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 72 4.15 N/A 8.77 8.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 15.7% 9.3% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 4 2.80 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -13.11% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. with average target price of $35.2. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $86 average target price and a 17.45% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation seems more appealing than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares and 74.7% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 3.23% -1.37% 20.14% 14.65% -13.75% 50.03% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -6.49% -3.08% 4.34% 1.09% -17.4% 21.29%

For the past year PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats PagSeguro Digital Ltd. on 8 of the 12 factors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.