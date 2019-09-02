Reviewing PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)’s and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s results

Since PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 35 0.00 N/A 0.89 48.96 Equifax Inc. 127 5.16 N/A -3.53 0.00

Demonstrates PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Equifax Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Equifax Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 16.7% 9.9% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Equifax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Equifax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Equifax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 6 2.86 Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average target price is $46, while its potential downside is -7.93%. Equifax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77.5 average target price and a -47.06% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. looks more robust than Equifax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Equifax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Equifax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14% Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35%

For the past year PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has stronger performance than Equifax Inc.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Equifax Inc.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.