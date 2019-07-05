Reviewing PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)’s and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s results

As Credit Services businesses, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 28 0.00 N/A 0.73 38.44 Enova International Inc. 23 0.73 N/A 1.91 12.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Enova International Inc. Enova International Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to PagSeguro Digital Ltd. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Enova International Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 15.7% 9.3% Enova International Inc. 0.00% 21.9% 5.9%

Liquidity

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Enova International Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Enova International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Enova International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 4 2.80 Enova International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s consensus price target is $35.2, while its potential downside is -12.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares and 99.5% of Enova International Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Enova International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 3.23% -1.37% 20.14% 14.65% -13.75% 50.03% Enova International Inc. -9.93% -4.73% -6.37% -2.26% -29.42% 17.88%

For the past year PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Enova International Inc.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats Enova International Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.