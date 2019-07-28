Reviewing PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)’s and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s results

As Credit Services companies, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 30 0.00 N/A 0.73 38.44 Dragon Victory International Limited 1 2.29 N/A 0.02 76.47

Table 1 highlights PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Dragon Victory International Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dragon Victory International Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is presently more affordable than Dragon Victory International Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 15.7% 9.3% Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Dragon Victory International Limited is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Dragon Victory International Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Dragon Victory International Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 5 2.83 Dragon Victory International Limited 0 0 0 0.00

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a consensus price target of $40.17, and a -16.87% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares and 0.5% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 73.98% of Dragon Victory International Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 3.23% -1.37% 20.14% 14.65% -13.75% 50.03% Dragon Victory International Limited -7.14% -11.56% -4.41% -34.31% -66.58% -0.01%

For the past year PagSeguro Digital Ltd. had bullish trend while Dragon Victory International Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats Dragon Victory International Limited.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.