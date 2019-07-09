Reviewing PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)’s and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s results

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 28 0.00 N/A 0.73 38.44 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.53 N/A 0.55 6.53

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 15.7% 9.3% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.5%

Analyst Ratings

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 4 2.80 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is $35.2, with potential downside of -14.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 3.23% -1.37% 20.14% 14.65% -13.75% 50.03% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. -10.2% -0.97% -9.75% -4.42% 3.33% 18.44%

For the past year PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has stronger performance than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.