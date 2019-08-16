Reviewing PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s results

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 47 19.74 N/A -0.62 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 42 4.64 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PagerDuty Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PagerDuty Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Uber Technologies Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for PagerDuty Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

PagerDuty Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.19% and an $49 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Uber Technologies Inc. is $57, which is potential 71.58% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Uber Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than PagerDuty Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PagerDuty Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 33%. About 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Uber Technologies Inc.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats Uber Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.