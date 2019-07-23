Reviewing PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s and pdvWireless Inc. (:)’s results

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and pdvWireless Inc. (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 48 25.79 N/A -0.55 0.00 pdvWireless Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PagerDuty Inc. and pdvWireless Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PagerDuty Inc. and pdvWireless Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, pdvWireless Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. pdvWireless Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PagerDuty Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PagerDuty Inc. and pdvWireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.8% and 89.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of pdvWireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. 8.9% 36.46% 0% 0% 0% 39.74% pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. has stronger performance than pdvWireless Inc.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors pdvWireless Inc.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.