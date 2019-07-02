Reviewing PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 49 26.95 N/A -0.55 0.00 Model N Inc. 17 4.45 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PagerDuty Inc. and Model N Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PagerDuty Inc. and Model N Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Liquidity

PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Model N Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PagerDuty Inc. and Model N Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Model N Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 14.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PagerDuty Inc. and Model N Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.8% and 75.5% respectively. About 6% of PagerDuty Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% are Model N Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. 8.9% 36.46% 0% 0% 0% 39.74% Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. has weaker performance than Model N Inc.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.