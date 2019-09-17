Reviewing PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s and Its Competitors results

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PagerDuty Inc. has 34.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PagerDuty Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting PagerDuty Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. N/A 44 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for PagerDuty Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 157.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PagerDuty Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, PagerDuty Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PagerDuty Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors PagerDuty Inc.