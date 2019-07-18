Reviewing PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s results

Both PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 49 27.89 N/A -0.55 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PagerDuty Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PagerDuty Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PagerDuty Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PagerDuty Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Aurora Mobile Limited has an average price target of $9.7, with potential upside of 71.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PagerDuty Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors at 26.8% and 7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. 8.9% 36.46% 0% 0% 0% 39.74% Aurora Mobile Limited 0% -6.34% -13.73% 16.5% 0% 13.68%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. has stronger performance than Aurora Mobile Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.