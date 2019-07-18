Reviewing PagerDuty Inc. (PD)’s and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s results

Both PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PagerDuty Inc.
|49
|27.89
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates PagerDuty Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PagerDuty Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PagerDuty Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|0.00%
|-52.9%
|-12.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PagerDuty Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PagerDuty Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PagerDuty Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Aurora Mobile Limited has an average price target of $9.7, with potential upside of 71.38%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PagerDuty Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors at 26.8% and 7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PagerDuty Inc.
|8.9%
|36.46%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|39.74%
|Aurora Mobile Limited
|0%
|-6.34%
|-13.73%
|16.5%
|0%
|13.68%
For the past year PagerDuty Inc. has stronger performance than Aurora Mobile Limited
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.
