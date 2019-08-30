Reviewing PacWest Bancorp (PACW)’s and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp 38 3.48 N/A 3.85 10.03 Sierra Bancorp 26 3.29 N/A 2.12 12.31

Demonstrates PacWest Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Sierra Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PacWest Bancorp is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has PacWest Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1.8% Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Bancorp is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PacWest Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of PacWest Bancorp is $42.5, with potential upside of 24.38%. Competitively the consensus price target of Sierra Bancorp is $28, which is potential 14.47% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, PacWest Bancorp is looking more favorable than Sierra Bancorp, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PacWest Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 53.9%. PacWest Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Sierra Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PacWest Bancorp -0.59% -0.05% -1.55% -0.59% -22.77% 16.08% Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49%

For the past year PacWest Bancorp was more bullish than Sierra Bancorp.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Sierra Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.