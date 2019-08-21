Reviewing PacWest Bancorp (PACW)’s and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp 38 3.41 N/A 3.85 10.03 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.32 N/A 1.13 6.81

Table 1 highlights PacWest Bancorp and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PacWest Bancorp is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PacWest Bancorp and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1.8% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2%

Volatility and Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

PacWest Bancorp and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00

PacWest Bancorp’s upside potential is 36.36% at a $45 average target price. Competitively Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 18.11%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PacWest Bancorp seems more appealing than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PacWest Bancorp and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 68.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PacWest Bancorp -0.59% -0.05% -1.55% -0.59% -22.77% 16.08% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97%

For the past year PacWest Bancorp has stronger performance than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.