Reviewing PacWest Bancorp (PACW)’s and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)’s results

Both PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp 35 0.91 114.69M 3.85 10.03 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 39 1.72 41.34M 2.79 14.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PacWest Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. First Interstate BancSystem Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to PacWest Bancorp. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Interstate BancSystem Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 325,085,034.01% 9.6% 1.8% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 104,817,444.22% 10.1% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp’s 1.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PacWest Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 1 2.50 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PacWest Bancorp’s upside potential currently stands at 15.09% and an $41.33 average target price. On the other hand, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s potential upside is 5.74% and its average target price is $42. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PacWest Bancorp is looking more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PacWest Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 73.8%. About 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PacWest Bancorp -0.59% -0.05% -1.55% -0.59% -22.77% 16.08% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -0.3% 0.86% -3.64% 3.22% -7.66% 9.49%

For the past year PacWest Bancorp was more bullish than First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats on 9 of the 14 factors First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.