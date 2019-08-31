Reviewing PacWest Bancorp (PACW)’s and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s results

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp 38 3.47 N/A 3.85 10.03 CVB Financial Corp. 21 6.12 N/A 1.25 17.66

Table 1 highlights PacWest Bancorp and CVB Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CVB Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. PacWest Bancorp’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CVB Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1.8% CVB Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.1% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CVB Financial Corp.’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.04 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for PacWest Bancorp and CVB Financial Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 CVB Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.71% for PacWest Bancorp with average price target of $42.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PacWest Bancorp and CVB Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 66.6% respectively. PacWest Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of CVB Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PacWest Bancorp -0.59% -0.05% -1.55% -0.59% -22.77% 16.08% CVB Financial Corp. 5.11% 4.21% 2.61% 0.27% -6.93% 8.8%

For the past year PacWest Bancorp was more bullish than CVB Financial Corp.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats on 8 of the 10 factors CVB Financial Corp.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.