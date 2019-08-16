Reviewing Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Packaging Corporation of America has 92.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Packaging Corporation of America has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Packaging Corporation of America and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Corporation of America 0.00% 28.20% 11.10% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Packaging Corporation of America and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Corporation of America N/A 98 12.11 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Packaging Corporation of America has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Packaging Corporation of America is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Corporation of America 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.29 1.42 1.21 2.48

With consensus target price of $98.33, Packaging Corporation of America has a potential downside of -1.66%. As a group, Packaging & Containers companies have a potential upside of 13.61%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Packaging Corporation of America make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Packaging Corporation of America and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Packaging Corporation of America -1.24% 3.4% 3.58% 8.66% -9.14% 20.98% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Packaging Corporation of America has weaker performance than Packaging Corporation of America’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Packaging Corporation of America are 3.1 and 1.9. Competitively, Packaging Corporation of America’s competitors have 2.07 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Packaging Corporation of America has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Packaging Corporation of America’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.72 shows that Packaging Corporation of America is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Packaging Corporation of America’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Packaging Corporation of America does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Packaging Corporation of America’s competitors beat Packaging Corporation of America on 6 of the 6 factors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. The company sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. Its Paper segment manufactures and sells white papers comprising commodity and specialty papers with various features, such as colors, coatings, high brightness, and recycled content. The companyÂ’s white papers consist of communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers; and pressure sensitive papers, such as release liners that are used to produce labels for use in consumer and commercially-packaged products. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.