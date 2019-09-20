Reviewing Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)’s and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s results

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 30 3.97 N/A 2.31 13.69 TriCo Bancshares 38 3.76 N/A 2.79 13.55

Demonstrates Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and TriCo Bancshares earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than TriCo Bancshares, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.2% TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 9.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.23 beta indicates that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TriCo Bancshares is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and TriCo Bancshares’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, TriCo Bancshares’s consensus price target is $40.67, while its potential upside is 10.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares and 62.4% of TriCo Bancshares shares. Insiders held 2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of TriCo Bancshares’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 1.09% 3.23% 10.06% 5.12% -14.28% 23.94% TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72%

For the past year Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TriCo Bancshares.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.