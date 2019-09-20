Reviewing Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)’s and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s results

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|30
|3.97
|N/A
|2.31
|13.69
|TriCo Bancshares
|38
|3.76
|N/A
|2.79
|13.55
Demonstrates Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and TriCo Bancshares earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than TriCo Bancshares, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|6.9%
|1.2%
|TriCo Bancshares
|0.00%
|9.1%
|1.1%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.23 beta indicates that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TriCo Bancshares is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and TriCo Bancshares’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TriCo Bancshares
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
Meanwhile, TriCo Bancshares’s consensus price target is $40.67, while its potential upside is 10.04%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 85.5% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares and 62.4% of TriCo Bancshares shares. Insiders held 2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of TriCo Bancshares’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|1.09%
|3.23%
|10.06%
|5.12%
|-14.28%
|23.94%
|TriCo Bancshares
|0.13%
|-1.87%
|-5.84%
|0.08%
|-2.43%
|11.72%
For the past year Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TriCo Bancshares.
Summary
TriCo Bancshares beats Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.