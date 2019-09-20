Reviewing Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)’s and Its Rivals results

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
85.5% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has 2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|6.90%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|29.58%
|11.20%
|1.25%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|30
|13.69
|Industry Average
|126.84M
|428.81M
|14.14
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.38
|1.63
|2.51
As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.70%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|1.09%
|3.23%
|10.06%
|5.12%
|-14.28%
|23.94%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|4.76%
|4.27%
|4.83%
|3.95%
|13.71%
For the past year Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.23 shows that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.
Dividends
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
