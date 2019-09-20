Reviewing Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)’s and Its Rivals results

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has 2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.90% 1.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. N/A 30 13.69 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.63 2.51

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.70%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 1.09% 3.23% 10.06% 5.12% -14.28% 23.94% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.23 shows that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.