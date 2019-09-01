Reviewing Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)’s and Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)’s results

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 29 3.74 N/A 2.31 13.69 Civista Bancshares Inc. 22 3.17 N/A 0.95 23.44

In table 1 we can see Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and Civista Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Civista Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Civista Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and Civista Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.2% Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.23 beta. Civista Bancshares Inc.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and Civista Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 54.3% respectively. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Civista Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 1.09% 3.23% 10.06% 5.12% -14.28% 23.94% Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.5% 0.05% 1.14% 16.87% -8.73% 27.27%

For the past year Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Civista Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Civista Bancshares Inc.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It has branches in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Castalia, Port Clinton, New Washington, Shelby, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, Dayton, and Quincy communities of Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.