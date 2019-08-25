Reviewing Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)’s and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s results

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.28 N/A 1.13 6.81 SVB Financial Group 228 3.25 N/A 19.92 11.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2% SVB Financial Group 0.00% 19.4% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SVB Financial Group is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and SVB Financial Group can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 SVB Financial Group 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, SVB Financial Group’s average target price is $264.17, while its potential upside is 40.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and SVB Financial Group are owned by institutional investors at 68.1% and 95.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of SVB Financial Group shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97% SVB Financial Group 2.61% 3.85% -7.37% -3.35% -23.09% 22.14%

For the past year Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has weaker performance than SVB Financial Group

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds. The companyÂ’s SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending services. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, brokerage, private equity investment, and business valuation services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel and India. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.