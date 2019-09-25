Reviewing Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)’s and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s results

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.64 N/A 1.13 6.81 Summit State Bank 12 3.12 N/A 0.86 14.24

Demonstrates Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Summit State Bank earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Summit State Bank seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Summit State Bank, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2% Summit State Bank 0.00% 9.5% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.57 beta indicates that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Summit State Bank’s 73.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.1% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Summit State Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Summit State Bank shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97% Summit State Bank 4.26% 5.51% 6.8% 6.06% -21.73% 4.08%

For the past year Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Summit State Bank.

Summary

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp beats Summit State Bank on 6 of the 9 factors.