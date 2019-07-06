Reviewing Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)’s and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s results

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.63 N/A 1.01 7.81 Plumas Bancorp 24 2.95 N/A 2.78 9.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Plumas Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Plumas Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 0% 0% Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 22.2% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s 0.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Plumas Bancorp has a 0.23 beta and it is 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00 Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s upside potential currently stands at 8.04% and an $9 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 22.2%. Insiders owned 2.6% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Plumas Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.77% 0.25% -9.83% -1.99% -17.81% 10.35% Plumas Bancorp 2.97% 8.61% 4.78% -0.31% -7.91% 13.34%

For the past year Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has weaker performance than Plumas Bancorp

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Plumas Bancorp beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.