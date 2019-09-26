Reviewing Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX)’s and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s results

Both Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -1.51 0.00 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 40 0.00 N/A 7.17 4.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pacific Ethanol Inc. and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Pacific Ethanol Inc. and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -9.6% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0.00% 19.1% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Ethanol Inc. has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pacific Ethanol Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Inc. and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Ethanol Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, and a 435.81% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.7% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares and 5.8% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited shares. Insiders held 3.5% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 67.6% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Ethanol Inc. -12.79% -27.83% -49.88% -60.2% -81.33% -37.13% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited -3.39% -12.35% -21.68% -26.14% -43.5% -18.91%

For the past year Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has weaker performance than Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Summary

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited beats Pacific Ethanol Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.