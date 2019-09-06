Reviewing Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX)’s and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s results

Both Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -1.51 0.00 Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 20 0.25 N/A 1.66 13.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pacific Ethanol Inc. and Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pacific Ethanol Inc. and Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -9.6% Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Ethanol Inc. has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Par Pacific Holdings Inc. are 1 and 0.4 respectively. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pacific Ethanol Inc. and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2.25 is Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 189.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Ethanol Inc. and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.7% and 87.2%. About 3.5% of Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Ethanol Inc. -12.79% -27.83% -49.88% -60.2% -81.33% -37.13% Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 2.49% 11.72% 19.36% 39.25% 32.83% 62.62%

For the past year Pacific Ethanol Inc. had bearish trend while Par Pacific Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Par Pacific Holdings Inc. beats Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. This segment operates 37 kiosks, snack shops, or convenience stores. The Logistics segment owns and operates refined products terminals, pipelines, and a single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, as well as the neighboring islands of Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. This segment also operates trucking business that distribute gasoline and road diesel to the final point of sale. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.