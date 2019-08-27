Reviewing Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)’s and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.52 N/A 0.29 7.61 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.54 N/A 0.22 5.71

Demonstrates Pacific Coast Oil Trust and HighPoint Resources Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. HighPoint Resources Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 2.09 beta, while its volatility is 109.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s 207.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and HighPoint Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s average target price is $4.25, while its potential upside is 286.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.2% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares and 95.3% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15% HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust had bullish trend while HighPoint Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats on 10 of the 11 factors HighPoint Resources Corporation.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.