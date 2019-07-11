Reviewing Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)’s and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)’s results

We are contrasting Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.67 N/A 0.29 7.44 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 57 2.79 N/A 1.14 64.20

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s current beta is 2.31 and it happens to be 131.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $66.83 consensus target price and a -7.15% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.7% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares and 87.5% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.94% 17.04% 65.46% 25.18% 5.3% 66.22%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust was less bullish than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.