Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.55 N/A -0.76 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 12.49 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s 123.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Its rival XOMA Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. XOMA Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and XOMA Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 52.96%. Competitively the consensus target price of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 40.09% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. appears more favorable than XOMA Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares and 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.