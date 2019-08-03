Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.95 N/A -0.76 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 47.33% upside potential and an average target price of $8. Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 231.21%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 24.4%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.