Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.61 N/A -0.76 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.29 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 13.5 and has 13.5 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 52.09% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. with average price target of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 13.7%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 30.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.