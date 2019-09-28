Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 -0.26 149.35M -0.76 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 2,686,151,079.14% -102% -64.3% Sierra Oncology Inc. 13,865,353,789.79% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 1.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 91.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sierra Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 13.1 and 13.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential is 53.26% at a $8 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 66.4%. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. was less bearish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.