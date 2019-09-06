Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s results

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.88 N/A -0.76 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 501.55 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Its rival Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has an average target price of $8, and a 42.86% upside potential. Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $49, with potential upside of 83.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.