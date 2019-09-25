Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 9.71 N/A -0.76 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.91 beta. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 60.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 3.1%. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.