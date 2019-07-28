Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.57 N/A -0.76 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.58 N/A 3.61 9.39

In table 1 we can see Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Nektar Therapeutics’s 2.87 beta is the reason why it is 187.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.4 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 52.67%. Nektar Therapeutics on the other hand boasts of a $75.25 average price target and a 141.81% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Nektar Therapeutics appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 96.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance while Nektar Therapeutics has 3.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.