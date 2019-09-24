Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.92 N/A -0.76 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 1.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 91.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Marker Therapeutics Inc. which has a 22.1 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential is 42.35% at a $8 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.