Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s results

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.32 N/A -0.76 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 415.34 N/A -0.31 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Kadmon Holdings Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 42.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.