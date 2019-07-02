Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.28 N/A -0.76 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 8 31.28 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.32 beta indicates that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 132.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.53 beta which is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 31.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 5.7% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Comparatively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. was less bearish than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.