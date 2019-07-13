Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.98 N/A -0.76 0.00 Galapagos NV 111 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Galapagos NV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Galapagos NV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Galapagos NV’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 34.68% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Galapagos NV is $136.25, which is potential -6.52% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Galapagos NV had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Galapagos NV beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.